The Chanel N°5 bottle, an example of simplicity

 

© Chanel - The Chanel N°5 bottle, an example of simplicity
© Chanel
Alongside its exceptional ingredients, the masculine-looking bottle appears almost simple, but looks can be deceiving! The iconic bottle is the product of a meticulous design.

The instantly recognisable bottle has evolved constantly since it first came out. Over the years, its shape and proportions have undergone subtle changes. The only details which have stayed the same are the humidified skin around the neck of the bottle to prevent evaporation and the wax-sealed logo.

The seal is a tradition that only Chanel continues to follow, and the sealing technique requires a lot of training.




  
  
06/08/2008
