© De Wildenberg/Sipa The world of fashion has lost one of its most iconic figures. The death of Yves Saint Laurent marks the end of a chapter in the history of fashion and the loss of one of the most influential designers of the century. The French couturier will be remembered for introducing the female smoking jacket, the jumpsuit and safari wear, shaping the image of fashion and of the women who wore it.



We take a look back at Yves Saint Laurent's contribution to fashion and everything he stood for. The worlds of fashion, luxe and design will never forget his genius...here's his life in pictures.



Photo: Yves Saint Laurent's display at the Stade de France in 1998, prior to the World Cup Final. The show was viewed by over 2 billion people worldwide.





PM-M, CB

