>
>
  

© De Wildenberg/Sipa - Fashion remembers Yves Saint Laurent: the iconic designer's life in pictures
© De Wildenberg/Sipa

The world of fashion has lost one of its most iconic figures. The death of Yves Saint Laurent marks the end of a chapter in the history of fashion and the loss of one of the most influential designers of the century. The French couturier will be remembered for introducing the female smoking jacket, the jumpsuit and safari wear, shaping the image of fashion and of the women who wore it.

We take a look back at Yves Saint Laurent's contribution to fashion and everything he stood for. The worlds of fashion, luxe and design will never forget his genius...here's his life in pictures.

Photo: Yves Saint Laurent's display at the Stade de France in 1998, prior to the World Cup Final. The show was viewed by over 2 billion people worldwide.




PM-M, CB

 
  
Fashion Editor
04/06/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Rare baby names'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         