Photo: Yves Saint-Laurent backstage at a 1958 fashion show

 
Photo: Yves Saint-Laurent backstage at a 1958 fashion show
© Sipa

Yves showing his nerves before the presentation of his designs in front of buyers, press and clients. This is 1958, and he was starting to gain a reputation as a master couturier.




  
  
04/06/2008
