Yves Saint Laurent and Mounia

© Sipa

Yves Saint Laurent was the first couturier to use black models on the catwalk. Here he is pictured in 1984 with a group of models including Mounia, one of his iconic muses, in the foreground.



"Yves Saint-Laurent revolutionised the colour black. He made me proud of my colour," Monia told Europe 1 in tribute to the designer.