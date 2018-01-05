>
>

Yves Saint Laurent with Alek Wek and Efke

 
Yves Saint Laurent with Alek Wek and Efke
© Sipa

Yves liked to use models from different ethnic minorities and used all the black supermodels in his shows, setting a precedent for his successors in fashion. Here he is in 2000 with Alek Wek and Efke.




  
  
Fashion Editor
04/06/2008
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsJessica Albas maternity style
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         