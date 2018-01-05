Albums
Yves Saint Laurent's see-through smoking jacket
© Sipa
fashion
in the 1970s.
3. Yves Saint Laurent Le Smoking - Ten items every woman should...
Paris Fashion Week spring/summer 2012 on sofeminine.co.uk
Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2011
Which Perfume Suits You?
Fashion Editor
04/06/2008
Reader ranking:
Rank this page:
Article Plan
Fashion remembers Yves Saint Laurent: the iconic designer's life in pictures
▼
YSL through time: Yves Saint Laurent's life in pictures
Photo: Yves Saint-Laurent backstage at a 1958 fashion show
Yves Saint Laurent and his models in 1960
The Yves Saint Laurent smoking jacket (2002)
No stranger to controversy
Yves Saint Laurent and Mounia
Sculpture dresses from 1969 on the catwalk in 2002
Yves Saint Laurent in his office, 1998
Yves Saint Laurent with his dog Moujik
Carla Bruni modelling YSL's Matisse dove dress
Yves Saint Laurent with Alek Wek and Efke
Sexy
Yves Saint Laurent haute couture gown from 1999
Yves Saint Laurent's muse Laetitia Casta on the runway in 1999
Yves Saint Laurent with muses Catherine Deneuve and Laetitia Casta
YSL today, the artistic directors
YSL designs by Stefano Pilati
