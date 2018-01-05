>
Yves Saint Laurent's see-through smoking jacket

 
Yves Saint Laurent's see-through smoking jacket
© Sipa

Perfectly proportioned and suggestively see-through, this design from his 1999/2000 collection re-interprets YSL's signature female smoking jacket. His see-through designs scandalised American fashion in the 1970s.




  
  
04/06/2008
