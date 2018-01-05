>
Yves Saint Laurent haute couture gown from 1999

 
Yves Saint Laurent haute couture gown from 1999
© Sipa

Autumn/winter 1999/2000, and a couture gown bearing all the YSL hallmarks: the Asian-influenced butterfly detail and daring colour combinations. Yves Saint Laurent was one of the first to pull these off.




  
  
04/06/2008
