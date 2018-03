No stranger to controversy

© Sipa

Yves Saint Laurent strikes a hippy pose in the 1970s. This was around the time he also posed naked to promote his perfume Yves Saint Laurent pour Homme, revealing the daring side to the shy young designer. The YSL fragrance Opium also caused controversy for its ad shots of a naked Jerry Hall, which were seen as suggestive of drug abuse (the ad was later recreated by Sophie Dahl, and provoked a similar outcry).