Yves Saint Laurent with muses Catherine Deneuve and Laetitia Casta

 
Yves Saint Laurent with muses Catherine Deneuve and Laetitia Casta
© Sipa

At the finale of his 40th anniversary show at the Pompidou Centre in Paris in 2002, Yves appeared on the arms of his muses and close friends Catherine Deneuve and Laetitia Casta. It was his final catalk show, marking his retirement at the age of 65 (after suffering depression, drug abuse and ill-health). The emotion of the occasional is visible in the face of Catherine Deneuve (left). 300 models were chosen for a spectacular showcasing 40 years of collections, and 2000 guests were present.

In December 2002, The Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent Foundation became a registered charity, supporting the arts and charities fighting AIDS and homophobia.




  
  
04/06/2008
