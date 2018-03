Sculpture dresses from 1969 on the catwalk in 2002

2002 catwalk show featuring designs from 1969 © Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent

YSL couture gowns were an ode to the female form. These dresses, with a nod to the sculptor Lalanne, were displayed at Yves' 40th anniversary show. YSL was a fervent art collector and loved to pay hommage to his favourite artists in his designs, creating collections inspired by Picasso, Mondrian, Matisse and Goya. Travel was also a major inspiration, as can be seen from African and Russian influences in his work.