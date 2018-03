Chanel wedding dress 2008-09 © Chanel

Karl Lagerfeld never fails to surprise us! The Chanel mastermind unveils a dress which hides the hair completely (removing the need for a hairstylist on the big day, at least). The volume in the sleeves and train balances out this fitted dress that hangs just perfectly.



Chanel - Haute Couture collection autumn/winter 2008-2009