The Hermès cutting workshop: cutting and numbering skin

 

Next stop is the cutting workshop. Here, each piece of skin is numbered before being pieced together with other parts to make up a bag. Three skins are required to make one Kelly bag.




  
  
Fashion Editor
20/03/2009
