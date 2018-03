Hermès: the horse and carriage logo © Hermès The profile of a horse-drawn carriage with driver is instantly recognisable as the Hermès logo.



The logo is based on a drawing by Alfred de Dreux, entitled "Duc Attele, Groom a L'Attente". Bought by Emile-Maurice Hermès for his curio-filled office back in the 1920s, the drawing still hangs above the fireplace in the collector's old study, located on the second floor of 24 rue du Faubourg St Honoré.