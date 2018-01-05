History of Hermès' Kelly bag Grace Kelly's bag on exhibit in New York in 2007 © ZAK Brian/SIPA It's probably the most famous bag in the world, and one of just a few called by its first name.



In its early days, Hermès was mainly a saddlery, founded in 1837 by Thierry Hermès. The development of the automobile drove Emile, Thierry's young son, to start crafting leather accessories, and the first Hermès bag was designed for chic behind the wheel.



In 1923 Emile Hermès and Ettore Bulgatti created a very plain, simple bag for Emile's wife Julie, which was designed to fit in a car door. The Bugatti bag was designed to allow riders to carry their saddle and was the inspiration for the Kelly, above.





