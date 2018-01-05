>
>


Varieties of the Kelly bag

 

Kelly Flat © Hermès - Varieties of the Kelly bag
Kelly Flat © Hermès
Nowadays, the Kelly bag comes in no less than 8 sizes, from the Kelly 50 (50cm) to the Kelly Mini-mini (15cm); in a variety of materials including box calf, ostrich, crocodile, lizard and vibrato; and all the Hermès colours and combinations. There are over 200 different combinations in total, and anything goes: the workshop deals with special orders for Kelly bags made of leather, denim and khaki.

Sporty, urban or glamorous, there's a Kelly for every occasion. A Kelly Ado backpack was created in 1995 to appeal to a younger clientele.

The Shoulder Kelly was updated by Jean-Paul Gaultier for his first ready-to-wear show for Hermès in autumn/winter 2004, and another version came out at JPG's ready-to-wear spring/summer 2007 show, called the Kelly Flat (pictured), a completely unstructured saddler bag that folds and ties up.




  
  
20/03/2009
