Centenary of the Hermès fashion house © Hermès After buying out his brother's shares in 1922, Emile-Maurice successfully diversified the Hermès label with the addition of belts, gloves, couture, jewellery, watch bracelets, travel bags, sports and driving accessories.



The innovative zip closure system attracted a lot of attention in a time when everyone was obsessed with speed, and the Hermès craftsmen who mastered the zip system used it on Mademoiselle Chanel's models.



Some of Hermès' most famous creations came about after the Great Depression of 1929: the Hermès diary, silver bracelet, riding jacket and riding gear soon became must-have items that were instantly recognisable as Hermès. The silk used for jockeys' jerseys was the inspiration for the iconic Hermès scarf. A factory that manufactures scarves alone was established in Lyon in 1937.



Hermès celebrated its centenary in 1937. Shops sprang up all over France (in Cannes and Biarritz in the south and Deauville in the north). The signature orange boxes and gift ribbon, along with the iconic horse and carriage of the Hermès logo, achieved international renown. Emile-Maurice Hermès died in 1951.





