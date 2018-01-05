Hermès and innovation © Hermès In 1928, Robert Dumas-Hermès married the daughter of Emile-Maurice Hermès, with whom he would become an active business partner. Taking the reins in 1951, he never abandoned his creative activities and concentrated specifically on designing scarves.



Emile-Maurice was eager to use a variety of materials to produce objects that were intended to make everyday life easier and more beautiful. He continued to diversify the brand by branching out into sustainable products such as the tie in 1949, followed by a perfume (eau d'Hermès) which was developed by Jean-René Guerrand in 1950.



Thanks to the talents of Annie Beaumel, the windows of the flagship store on rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré became a scene of enchanting theatre and a Parisian meeting point for celebrities including Grace Kelly, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Sammy Davis Jr, Ingrid Bergman and Jackie Kennedy. In 1978, Robert Dumas-Hermès died.



Jean-Louis Dumas-Hermès took over the company in 1978 and, along with his cousins, instilled youthful enthusiasm into it. He brought new ideas to Hermès' silk, leather and ready-to-wear fashion, and set up new lines using traditional techniques. He launched the Hermès watch in 1978 via a Swiss subsidiary then introduced enamel and porcelain into the collections, followed by gold, silver and crystal. With a clear view of the future, Jean-Louis Dumas-Hermès brought spectacular growth.



Hermès celebrated its 150th anniversary in 1987. Now the epitome of French luxe, the brand continues to affirm its unique values of traditional craftsmanship.





