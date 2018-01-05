>
>
>
First Trimester
Pregnant and feeling great!
Article in images

Get your timing right

 
Get your timing right

Don't exercise when it's really hot, and don't push yourself too hard if you're tired - it won't get any easier! Make sure you relax properly after exercise - lie down for 15 minutes and don't rush straight off and do something else.

Drink lots: water, but also fruit and vegetable juice or herbal tea. Have a snack such as fruit, dried fruit, a piece of dark chocolate, anything to give you a bit of a lift. Go for fibre-rich snacks if you can, because when you're pregnant your intestines can be a bit lazy.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
25/04/2009
Tags First Trimester Second Trimester Third Trimester
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Pregnant and feeling great!
Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersJennifer Aniston's dating history
Discover the REAL names of these celebrities30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         