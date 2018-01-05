>
>
>
First Trimester
Pregnant and feeling great!
Article in images

Balancing your food intake

 
Balancing your food intake

You need 70g of protein a day, which you get from various sources, so there's no point in going over-the-top with your meat. Go for slow-release sugars or starch and spread your carbohydrate intake throughout your day: 80g bread, 60g cereals or 6 mini crackers or rusks, for example. Have a piece of bread with each meal and go for wholemeal.

Don't forget to eat fat: it's essential for the development of the baby's nervous tissue. Go for oils rich in essential fatty acids, and don't forget animal fats (butter, cream, pasteurised milk) for Vitamin A and calcium.

Make sure you get plenty of folic acid, Vtamin B9, which is essential for the baby's development during the first weeks of your pregnancy (Vitamin B9 aids growth and cell division). You need around 500mg of folic acid a day when you're pregnant. You get it in many green leafy vegetables (salad, spinach) and also in yeast, liver, chickpeas, sweetcorn, nuts, avocado, almonds and fermented cheese. Talk to your doctor who can suggest supplements if necessary.

Women in general don't get enough iron, and it's absolutely essential during pregnancy. If tests show any signs of anaemia, your doctor can prescribe you supplements.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
25/04/2009
Tags First Trimester Second Trimester Third Trimester
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Pregnant and feeling great!
Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Perfect baby names for February30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         