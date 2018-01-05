Balancing your food intake You need 70g of protein a day, which you get from various sources, so there's no point in going over-the-top with your meat. Go for slow-release sugars or starch and spread your carbohydrate intake throughout your day: 80g bread, 60g cereals or 6 mini crackers or rusks, for example. Have a piece of bread with each meal and go for wholemeal.



Don't forget to eat fat: it's essential for the development of the baby's nervous tissue. Go for oils rich in essential fatty acids, and don't forget animal fats (butter, cream, pasteurised milk) for Vitamin A and calcium.



Make sure you get plenty of folic acid, Vtamin B9, which is essential for the baby's development during the first weeks of your pregnancy (Vitamin B9 aids growth and cell division). You need around 500mg of folic acid a day when you're pregnant. You get it in many green leafy vegetables (salad, spinach) and also in yeast, liver, chickpeas, sweetcorn, nuts, avocado, almonds and fermented cheese. Talk to your doctor who can suggest supplements if necessary.



Women in general don't get enough iron, and it's absolutely essential during pregnancy. If tests show any signs of anaemia, your doctor can prescribe you supplements.





