Foods to avoid Foods to avoid during pregnancy

Certain foods can transmit diseases like toxoplasmosis or listeriosis: uncooked meats, raw smoked fish, milk and cheese made with unpasteurised milk. Don't eat the rind on cheese either.



Don't drink alcohol during your pregnancy

It's thought that even small quantities can have harmful effects on the fetus.

Reduce your coffee intake.



Avoid foods that are really high in calories and watch your weight gain: too much weight gain can tire you out, cause hypertension (which is bad for the baby), diabetes, urinary infections and difficulties during birth.





