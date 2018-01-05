|
Pregnant and feeling great!
Swimming is relaxing, doesn't involve any violent movements and improves your suppleness gently. It's the best sport possible for pregnant women. Swimming works your abdominals, improves your heart and lungs for better oxygenation, and backstroke is particularly good for improving your muscular resistance and getting rid of aches and pains caused by bad posture during pregnancy (rounded back and protruding stomach).
Sarah Horrocks
25/04/2009
