Light gym such as yoga Any kind of gentle gym is OK as long as is gentle, with adapted movements and nothing too violent or too punishing (especially for certain muscle groups, particularly the abdiminals).



Whatever you do, make sure you take two precautions: ask your doctor if it's OK first and which form of gym he advises, and always make sure the instructor knows you're pregnant. They will adapt their lessons to your needs and might even suggest special exercises for mums-to-be.