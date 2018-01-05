Albums
Pregnant and feeling great!
Exercise and pregnancy
Travelling while pregnant
The seventh month of pregnancy
Sarah Horrocks
25/04/2009
Pregnant and feeling great!
Eating well
A balanced diet
Regular meals and good calories
Balancing your food intake
Foods to avoid
Gentle exercise
Gentle exercise will make you feel better
Gently does it
Don't do too much at once
Get your timing right
Wear suitable clothes
The top 4 best sports
Recommended sports for pregnant women
Walking
Swimming
Aquaerobics
Light gym such as yoga
