I want a baby! Everything you need to know

You dream of having a baby and can’t wait to be a parent... It’s the only thing you can think about, but you have hundreds of questions flying round your head: when should I come off the pill? How do I know when I’m at my most fertile? What can I do to boost my fertility? Is there anything I need to keep an eye on?

Find out everything you need to know with the help of our experts.









By: SH, translation and adaptation: KM



Thanks to Dr. Froelicher, GP, Dr. Goldberg and Dr. Goupil Rousseau, gynaecologists.

