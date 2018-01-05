Keep an Eye on Your Health and Fitness Pregnancy is not an illness, but it’s a good idea to stick to a few simple rules during the early stages. Most people don’t tell friends and family until after the three-month ‘danger point’, when the risk of miscarriage reduces dramatically and all your baby’s major organs have formed. This is the most important time in his development, so give him the best start you can, by making sure you’re in top condition.





