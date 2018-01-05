How do I know if I can have children? Fertility depends on several factors:



Age – Women are at their most fertile around 25. It starts to drop at 26 and declines at a greater rate after the age of 38. Dr Goupil-Rousseau explains that this pattern is a general rule only and varies greatly from woman to woman. The menopause can start as early as 38 for some, while other women can still have children at 45.



Weight – Anorexia can harm your fertility. Being overweight can cause ovulation problems, as can fluctuating weight, caused by yoyo dieting.



Lifestyle – Too much alcohol, drugs and smoking cause bad-quality ovulation, but it’s not just you who should cut down – it also has a negative effect on his sperm too, so make sure the dad-to-be isn’t overdoing it!



Stress – If you are especially anxious, stress can also harm ovulation and even stop it altogether. The ovaries are controlled by the pituitary gland, which is directly linked to brain function.



















