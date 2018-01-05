>
Conception
I want a baby! Everything you need to know
How do I know if I can have children?

 

Fertility depends on several factors:

Age – Women are at their most fertile around 25. It starts to drop at 26 and declines at a greater rate after the age of 38. Dr Goupil-Rousseau explains that this pattern is a general rule only and varies greatly from woman to woman. The menopause can start as early as 38 for some, while other women can still have children at 45.

WeightAnorexia can harm your fertility. Being overweight can cause ovulation problems, as can fluctuating weight, caused by yoyo dieting.

Lifestyle – Too much alcohol, drugs and smoking cause bad-quality ovulation, but it’s not just you who should cut down – it also has a negative effect on his sperm too, so make sure the dad-to-be isn’t overdoing it!

Stress – If you are especially anxious, stress can also harm ovulation and even stop it altogether. The ovaries are controlled by the pituitary gland, which is directly linked to brain function.









  
  
29/03/2006
