What is an ovulation test for?

|
I want a baby! Everything you need to know
|Article in images
|
|
You can buy an ovulation test in most chemists and they are easy to use. It will tell you your ovulation date, even if you have an irregular cycle, 24 hours beforehand, by measuring the concentration of hormones present in your urine. Clearblue, First Response and Boots all make ovulation tests as well as pregnancy tests, they tend to be around 96% reliable.
|
Sarah Horrocks
29/03/2006
|
Article Plan I want a baby! Everything you need to know ▼
|