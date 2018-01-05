>
Conception
I want a baby! Everything you need to know
When will I become pregnant?

 

In a fertile, healthy couple, there is around a 20% conception rate per cycle. In other words, even if you make love during your fertile period you only have one chance in four of becoming pregnant. The word of the day is patience! Just a quarter of couples conceive within a month of stopping contraception and two thirds within six months. How long it takes you is largely down to luck, so try not to worry if you get your period at the end of the month.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
29/03/2006
