How do I know if I'm pregnant? Your period is late and you think you might be pregnant. So are you or not? The only way that you can find out for sure is to do a test after 10 days, but while you’re waiting, keep an eye on your body. Symptoms vary from one woman to another, but in general:



- Your breasts may be swollen and tender.

- You may be extremely sensitive to certain smells.

- You may feel sick, especially in the mornings.

- You may feel very emotional.



Remember that you could also be pregnant and not experience any of these symptoms until later on.





