>
>
>
Conception
I want a baby! Everything you need to know
Article in images



How do I know if I'm pregnant?

 

Your period is late and you think you might be pregnant. So are you or not? The only way that you can find out for sure is to do a test after 10 days, but while you’re waiting, keep an eye on your body. Symptoms vary from one woman to another, but in general:

- Your breasts may be swollen and tender.
- You may be extremely sensitive to certain smells.
- You may feel sick, especially in the mornings.
- You may feel very emotional.

Remember that you could also be pregnant and not experience any of these symptoms until later on.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
29/03/2006
Tags Am I pregnant? Conception Fertility
Reader ranking:3/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meaningful tattoos to memorialise miscarriage and infant lossRare baby names
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         