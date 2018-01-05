Drugs and Medicines: Be Careful!

|
I want a baby! Everything you need to know
If you are trying for a baby and take regular medication, make sure you speak to your doctor or pharmacist to check whether any of the drugs you take could be harmful for pregnant women as early as possible, even for over-the-counter remedies. Some drugs can be dangerous during the first three months, when the fetus’ body structure is forming.
Sarah Horrocks
29/03/2006
