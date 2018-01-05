>
>
>
Conception
I want a baby! Everything you need to know
Article in images



Drugs and Medicines: Be Careful!

 

If you are trying for a baby and take regular medication, make sure you speak to your doctor or pharmacist to check whether any of the drugs you take could be harmful for pregnant women as early as possible, even for over-the-counter remedies. Some drugs can be dangerous during the first three months, when the fetus’ body structure is forming.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
29/03/2006
Tags Am I pregnant? Conception Fertility
Reader ranking:3.2/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         