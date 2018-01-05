>
>
>
Conception
I want a baby! Everything you need to know
Article in images



Lifestyle Changes

 

There’s no miracle method for conception, but making a few small changes to your lifestyle could make all the difference:

- Relax: Stress and tiredness will run you down and reduce your sex drive. To become pregnant, you need to feel like making love!
- Stop Smoking: Several studies have shown that smoking harms female fertility and can cause erection problems in men.
- Limit Your Alcohol Intake: As well as harming the health of the fetus, alcohol can play havoc with your fertility.
- Be Careful With Medicines: If you are trying to conceive, ask your chemist or doctor before taking any medication at all, even over-the-counter remedies. Bear in mind that you’re trying for a baby when making plans for the future - there’s no point in booking a diving holiday or a trek across Thailand if you’re hoping to have a baby soon.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
29/03/2006
Tags Am I pregnant? Conception Fertility
Reader ranking:2.7/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         