Lifestyle Changes There’s no miracle method for conception, but making a few small changes to your lifestyle could make all the difference:



- Relax: Stress and tiredness will run you down and reduce your sex drive. To become pregnant, you need to feel like making love!

- Stop Smoking: Several studies have shown that smoking harms female fertility and can cause erection problems in men.

- Limit Your Alcohol Intake: As well as harming the health of the fetus, alcohol can play havoc with your fertility.

- Be Careful With Medicines: If you are trying to conceive, ask your chemist or doctor before taking any medication at all, even over-the-counter remedies. Bear in mind that you’re trying for a baby when making plans for the future - there’s no point in booking a diving holiday or a trek across Thailand if you’re hoping to have a baby soon.





