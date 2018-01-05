>
>
>
Key concerns
Announcing your pregnancy
Article in images

Telling your parents

 
Telling your parents

It's common to tell your mum on your own, for the sake of female solidarity, the whole generation-to-generation thing, and because at times like this you also need to be made a fuss of, like the little girl you once were. Going back in time and reflecting on your own childhood will also give you strength and guidance for motherhood.

When you tell your mum you're pregnant you can bet on lots of reassurance and good advice from one who knows! In many civilisaitons (particularly African ones) there's a lot of emphasis on female support and solidarity through pregnancy and motherhood, and it's very true. Many young mums want their own mum to be present at the birth.

Telling your dad
Telling your dad you're pregant isn't as easy and women often struggle to find the right words. Telling your dad you're pregnant is like revealing your sexuality to him, which isn't always easy! If you're struggling, why not make telling him a family occasion with your mum and your partner both there too?




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
10/04/2009
Tags Key concerns
Reader ranking:3.5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedCelebrity Men with Glasses
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         