Key concerns
Announcing your pregnancy
Should you tell everyone straight away or keep your pregnancy a secret for the first few months?

Waiting
People often say 'wait three months,' but it really depends on you, so do whatever you think is best:

-If you're worried about miscarrying, you've had difficulty conceiving, or you feel it's better to wait until you're a bit further along before you tell everyone, you might choose not to announce your pregnancy straight away. This way, you and your partner will have time to get used to the news and the changes ahead. It'll be your little secret, and it can bring you closer together.

-If you tell your family straight away, however, you'll be able to rely on their love and support at a very important and emotional time.

-Whatever you decide, talk it over with your partner first and come to a decision together.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
10/04/2009
