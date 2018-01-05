>
The best iPhone apps for parents

Top 5 Parenting apps: Mr Hat and the magic cube

 

Mr. Hat and the Magic Cube - £1.19
 
Looking for something to keep the children entertained? Join Mr Hat and his friends on an amazing adventure as they set out to recover the Magic Cube.

Mr. Hat and the Magic Cube is one of the few apps dedicated purely to leisure, learning and parent child interaction.

Keep the children entertained for hours on end as they solve a range of fun educational puzzles to acquire the missing cube pieces so that Mr. Hat and his friends can return home.




  
  

