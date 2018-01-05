Top 5 Parenting apps: Childhealth by ExitCare © ExitCare



ChildHealth by ExitCare - £0.59



Health problems can happen at any time of day and can be extremely worrying when you don’t know much about them.



ChildHealth by Exit Care is a great informational aid which provides access to reliable and detailed information from physicians on over a thousand topics which include injuries, illnesses and treatment guidelines.



ChildHealth by ExitCare helps by deepening parents’ understanding on anything their doctor has told them, to take those uncertainties away.







