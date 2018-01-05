>
The best iPhone apps for parents

Top 5 Parenting apps: Childhealth by ExitCare

 

ChildHealth by ExitCare - £0.59

Health problems can happen at any time of day and can be extremely worrying when you don’t know much about them.

ChildHealth by Exit Care is a great informational aid which provides access to reliable and detailed information from physicians on over a thousand topics which include injuries, illnesses and treatment guidelines.

ChildHealth by ExitCare helps by deepening parents’ understanding on anything their doctor has told them, to take those uncertainties away.




  
  

