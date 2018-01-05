Top 5 Parenting apps: Childhealth by ExitCare

|
The best iPhone apps for parents
|
ChildHealth by ExitCare - £0.59
Health problems can happen at any time of day and can be extremely worrying when you don’t know much about them.
ChildHealth by Exit Care is a great informational aid which provides access to reliable and detailed information from physicians on over a thousand topics which include injuries, illnesses and treatment guidelines.
ChildHealth by ExitCare helps by deepening parents’ understanding on anything their doctor has told them, to take those uncertainties away.
Ursula Dewey
11/08/2010
