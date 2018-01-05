Top 5 Parenting apps: Task Pro © Task Pro



Task Pro - £1.19



For busy parents that have problems keeping on top of everything in day to day life,



Unlike other to do applications which can be oversimplified or difficult to use, Task PRO strikes a perfect balance between ease of use and powerful features.



The intuitive task management application has a powerful subtask feature, great for managing family life and personal activities.



