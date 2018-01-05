>
>
The best iPhone apps for parents

Top 5 Parenting apps: Task Pro

 

© Task Pro - Top 5 Parenting apps: Task Pro
© Task Pro


 
Task Pro - £1.19

For busy parents that have problems keeping on top of everything in day to day life, Task PRO has the answer.
 
Unlike other to do applications which can be oversimplified or difficult to use, Task PRO strikes a perfect balance between ease of use and powerful features. 

The intuitive task management application has a powerful subtask feature, great for managing family life and personal activities.
 
 




  
  

11/08/2010
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalPerfect baby names for February
Play Our 2048 Game! Ten men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         