>
>
The best iPhone apps for parents

Allrecipes dinner spinner

 

Cooking made simple © allrecipes.co.uk - Allrecipes dinner spinner
Cooking made simple © allrecipes.co.uk


Allrecipes.co.uk Dinner Spinner – Free

Are your children fussy eaters? Not sure what to cook for dinner? The Allrecipes.co.uk Dinner Spinner provides a simple solution with the shake of an iPhone, providing access to thousands of recipes.

Give the iPhone a quick shake or hit spin button and the Allrecipes.co.uk Dinner Spinner will generate a random selection of dishes along with easy to follow recipes and instructions.

The handy app also allows users to choose by dish type, ingredients or desired ‘ready in’ time.




  
  

11/08/2010
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalPerfect baby names for February
Jessica Albas maternity styleCelebrity Men with Glasses
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         