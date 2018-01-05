Allrecipes dinner spinner Cooking made simple © allrecipes.co.uk



Allrecipes.co.uk Dinner Spinner – Free



Allrecipes.co.uk Dinner Spinner provides a simple solution with the shake of an iPhone, providing access to thousands of recipes.



Give the iPhone a quick shake or hit spin button and the Allrecipes.co.uk Dinner Spinner will generate a random selection of dishes along with easy to follow recipes and instructions.



The handy app also allows users to choose by dish type, ingredients or desired ‘ready in’ time. Are your children fussy eaters? Not sure what to cook for dinner? Theprovides a simple solution with the shake of an iPhone, providing access to thousands of recipes.Give the iPhone a quick shake or hit spin button and thewill generate a random selection of dishes along with easy to follow recipes and instructions.The handy app also allows users to choose by dish type, ingredients or desired ‘ready in’ time.





