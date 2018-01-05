Before you try other, more high-tech forms of fertility treatment, fertility drugs are recommended (and even if you go on to have artificial insemination or IVF, they are also used alongside these procedures). The drugs stimulate ovulation to improve your chances of getting pregnant.



Prescription fertility drugs contain an anti-œstrogen (to stimulate the hypothalamus and the release of the eggs. You take them orally between the 2nd and 5th day of your cycle. If the drugs don't work, you can try another drug which contains different hormones (gonadotropins), via injection. After ovulation you have a scan and a blood test. And of course, to up your chances of getting pregnant, regular sexual intercourse (at least once a week) is highly recommended…



If, after about 9 courses of treatment (with both types of hormones, one after the other), you still haven't got pregnant, your doctor will advise you on the other options available.



It's important to remember that in many cases you just need a bit of assistance to stimulate your ovaries in order to conceive, so stay calm and persevere with it. Don't forget that you don't just conceive on demand anyway: it takes the average couple around year to conceive. Be patient!