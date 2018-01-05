>
Fertility treatment: the lowdown
Article in images

Artificial insemination

 
Artificial insemination is the oldest and simplest method of fertility treatment. It is used by couples who are having any of the following problems: problems with cervical mucus; anormalies of the neck of the uterus; ovulation problems; poor quality sperm or ejaculation problems.

Insemination involves injecting your partner's (or a donor's) sperm into the uterus at the exact time when the egg is released and ovulation occurs.

Artificial insemination leads to pregnancy in 10 - 20% of cases for every cycle (ie you have a 10-20% chance of falling pregnant each time you have it). It is usually repeated around six times if it doesn't work. If you still haven't managed to conceive, there are other options open to you.

Insemination can either be carried out with fresh sperm (harvested at the time of the insemination) or frozen sperm (in which case it can either be your partner's or a donor's).




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
14/05/2008
05/01/2018
