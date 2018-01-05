>
>
Fertility treatment: the lowdown
Article in images

Coping with fertility problems

 
Coping with fertility problems

Fertility treatment isn't an easy thing to go through, first of all because you have to accept you have a Fertility problem, then face the long and often arduous process of doctor's appointments, examinations and treatment. It's not easy to make love 'on demand' either, when you're both suffering from so much anxiety.

There is psychological support available for couples going through Fertility treatment, so don't be shy about talking to someone about it (as a couple or separately). Even if you think everything's going OK, it's good to talk it through with someone. Success is by no means guaranteed, so you need to prepare yourself to cope with the disappointment you'll have to face if it doesn't work.

See what help is available and get in touch with an organisation who can help you. Many of these have been set up by people who have been through exactly the same ordeal and know what you're going through, so they're well-equipped to help, listen, talk to you and provide you with regularly-updated information.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
14/05/2008
Tags Fertility
Reader ranking:2/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Perfect baby names for February44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         