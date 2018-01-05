- Generation granny boom! Mother-daughter-grandmother relationships; the grandmother's role in your child's upbringing

When you start a family, it's a blessing to have your mum around to help you and give you advice on bringing up your own family. Thanks to improved life expectancy and quality of life, today's grandparents can play increasingly active roles in their grandkids' upbringing: vive la granny boom!



We take a look at the changing roles of 21st-century grandmothers. How does the mother-daughter relationship change when you have your own baby and your mum becomes a gran? What's her role in your child's upbringing, and what can she bring to your children's lives?



Many young mothers have lots of questions about the role their own mothers - and their partners' mothers - should play in their family life. We sought professional insight from a top pediatrician and specialist.





A-L M, SH

