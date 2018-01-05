- Childbirth around the world

Giving birth is universal to all women, but giving birth in Mali, China or Algeria is a very different experience to a standard birth in the UK. Births are sacred events in many countries, with specific rituals.



How do women give birth in Africa, Asia and Sourth America? We take you on a virtual world tour to find out about how giving birth is a natural and a cultural experience worldwide that differs drastically from one country to the next. We also asked psychologist and psychotherapist Dr Bartoli to shed some light on the reasons for the differences in methods and cutoms between the West and the rest of the world.





See also: what becoming a mother changes and alternative childbirth preparation methods.



Our thanks to Dr Lise Bartoli.





CS, SH

