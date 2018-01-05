|
Happiness, problems, surprises, responsibilities... Discover the experiences of some mums who opened up to us about being new mums.
Gynaecologist and psychotherapist Dr Goupil explains their stories and give us a professional insight into the changes that occur in each of us when we become a mum for the first time.
And how about you? Take part in our poll!
Photo: Olivia and Arthur out for a stroll.
A big thank you to all the mums who answered our questions.
Photos: Vanessa Braun
Reporting: ER, CB
|
Parenting Editor
09/04/2008
|
Article Plan Becoming a mum, what does it change? ▼
|