© Vanessa Braun - Changes experienced in becoming a mother
© Vanessa Braun
What changes when you become a mum? "Everything!" is the reply you'll hear from most mums! So we decided to take a look at all the changes that come with the arrival of a new baby.

Happiness, problems, surprises, responsibilities... Discover the experiences of some mums who opened up to us about being new mums.

Gynaecologist and psychotherapist Dr Goupil explains their stories and give us a professional insight into the changes that occur in each of us when we become a mum for the first time.

Photo: Olivia and Arthur out for a stroll.




A big thank you to all the mums who answered our questions.
Photos: Vanessa Braun
Reporting: ER, CB

 
  
Parenting Editor
09/04/2008
