Amy: Daily learning

Before I had my baby, I thought that the mother-baby relationship would be easy, and that the bond would be there from the start but it actually wasn't like that. You learn to be a mum every day; the bonding gets stronger on a daily basis.
When she was born, she was a stranger and the bond wasn't immediate like you see on TV! It came bit by bit.
I feel really good now, I'm so happy and my life has taken on a greater sense of meaning since my daughter was born. I can't imagine living without her. I think that mums should spend a minimum of one hour per day with their baby, it's really important to build a strong bond.

"Contrary to common beliefs, maternal instinct isn't natural for all women. Many future mums fear that they will feel nothing towards their child. Motherhood is constructed day by day; the bond that unites the mother with her baby is established gradually."

