Julia: Organisation

Julia, mum to Robin

Robin has changed our lives. We've had to learn to organise ourselves. No more going out when we want or saying yes to a last-minute party - everything has to be planned in advance now. Our routines and habits have been shaked up. We have to make sacrifices but we're more than willing to do so!



Explanation

"Having a child means imposing constraints, giving up a certain amount of freedom and spontaneity. But any mum will tell you that the sacrifice is worth it!"





Photo: Julia, Robin (11 months), and dad.