Emma: Maintaining intimacy in her relationship

 
Emma: Maintaining intimacy in her relationship
© Vanessa Rousseau

Emma, mum to Claire
Having a baby changes everything but it's 150% happiness.
My husband and I do what we can to keep some time aside for just the two of us, so that we're a couple as well as parents. It's not easy every day but we get there. It's important.

Explanation
"Sexuality is always affected after a child is born", notes Dr Goupil. The image of your partner is altered because he's become a father. Having a baby can also lead to a period when the man feels excluded from you sensually. "It's normal; you do need to wait a while but then the couple will find they start having intimate relations again."


