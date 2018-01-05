Emma: Maintaining intimacy in her relationship

© Vanessa Rousseau

Emma, mum to Claire

Having a baby changes everything but it's 150% happiness.

My husband and I do what we can to keep some time aside for just the two of us, so that we're a couple as well as parents. It's not easy every day but we get there. It's important.



Explanation

"Sexuality is always affected after a child is born", notes Dr Goupil. The image of your partner is altered because he's become a father. Having a baby can also lead to a period when the man feels excluded from you sensually. "It's normal; you do need to wait a while but then the couple will find they start having intimate relations again."





Photo: Emma and Claire (5 months)





