>
>

Simone: Exhausting

 
Simone: Exhausting
© Vanessa Braun

Simone, mum to Helena
Having a child can be exhausting. Helena was very small when she was born, weighing just under 4 pounds. She's 4 months old now and I don't have any nights to myself. It was really tough going at first but it's getting better now. She was very hungry in the beginning.
I'm very tired and feel like I need to sleep all the time but it's all worth it. It has its rewards!

Explanation
"Being a mum is a full-time job. And like any job, it requires effort and investment, especially in the beginning when the baby doesn't sleep through the night. But then adolescence is no less tiring".


Photo: Helena listens attentively to mummy!




  
  
Parenting Editor
09/04/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Naturally beautiful celebrities30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         