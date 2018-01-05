Simone: Exhausting



© Vanessa Braun



Simone, mum to Helena

Having a child can be exhausting. Helena was very small when she was born, weighing just under 4 pounds. She's 4 months old now and I don't have any nights to myself. It was really tough going at first but it's getting better now. She was very hungry in the beginning.

I'm very tired and feel like I need to sleep all the time but it's all worth it. It has its rewards!



Explanation

"Being a mum is a full-time job. And like any job, it requires effort and investment, especially in the beginning when the baby doesn't sleep through the night. But then adolescence is no less tiring".





Photo: Helena listens attentively to mummy!