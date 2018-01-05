>
Juliette: Relationship with mum

Being a mum is about understanding what links all women, in particular understanding the strength and courage of our own mums. I often visit my mum to relax, chat and exchange thoughts. She gives me advice and guides me in my role as a mother. It's important to feel supported.

Dr Goupil has observed that his patients become closer to their mothers after they give birth.
"When you're a parent yourself, you go up a generation. Many women feel stronger and more adult in relation to their parents; at the same time, they become closer to their mothers because they can identify with them."




  
  
