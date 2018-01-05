Olivia: A big responsibility



Olivia, mum to Arthur

What's really changed for me is the enormous sense of responsibility that I now have; apart from that, nothing has fundamentally changed! You mature, you have to be up to the job. You lose your carefree attitude. You have to be an adult all the time.



Explanation

Dr Goupil: "Being a mother means changing your lifestyle, status and the way you mature. You have to take responsibility for your child, and if you're fully aware of this you'll adapt better to this new phase in your life."



Photo: Olivia and Arthur