>
>

Alice: Dad's on the scene

 
Alice: Dad's on the scene

Alice, mum to Isadora 
I used to wonder how my husband was going to take on the challenge. Well, I've certainly seen a new side of him that I never knew existed: he's actually a real father hen! He's always there and always on hand, which is really nice. We make a perfectly balanced trio with Isadora.

Explanation
Dr Goupil says that husbands often feel that their wives are 'leaving them' to start up a new relationship with the baby.
"It's important to leave a place for him as dad, and to establish a new balance."




  
  
Parenting Editor
09/04/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         