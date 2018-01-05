Alice: Dad's on the scene Alice, mum to Isadora

I used to wonder how my husband was going to take on the challenge. Well, I've certainly seen a new side of him that I never knew existed: he's actually a real father hen! He's always there and always on hand, which is really nice. We make a perfectly balanced trio with Isadora.



Explanation

Dr Goupil says that husbands often feel that their wives are 'leaving them' to start up a new relationship with the baby.

"It's important to leave a place for him as dad, and to establish a new balance."





